Two years ago, veteran West Coast rapper/film director, Ice Cube surprised his fans after announcing he had secured a promise of $500 billion for the Black community from Donald Trump. Cube allegedly met wit the former president just two weeks before the 2020 presidential election and twitter users accused him of being used as a pawn and the commitment was a joke.

Now Cube lashes out after old video recirculates of him appearing to bash President Biden for refusing a meeting with him as well.

Look at Cube’s tweets below.

Here…we…go…again.



Ice Cube been silent for nearly 2 years but he comes in with 6mins left in the 4th quarter. 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/apmbbktVcd — 👑Teflon D.👑 #AFA (@Just_CallMeD) October 25, 2022

Stop lying to the people. This was done in 2021 you jack-ass. I been quiet for 2 years cause I don’t give a fuck who you vote for. 🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑 https://t.co/NzlHIwq6Sc — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 26, 2022