Earlier this month Kanye West stunned the world after debuting his ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts for Paris fashion week. Last week he caused an uproar in the black community by claiming George Floyd was killed by a drug overdose of Fentanyl. He also claimed it was his addiction that caused his death and not the police officer who kneeled on his neck for 9 minutes which doctors have confirmed. Now Ye is apologizing for his comments and explains he now knows what it’s like to have a knee on his neck.

Just watch the video below.