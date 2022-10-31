While Ailee’s career has been on the rise since she first debuted back in 2012, her fanbase has been constantly growing and expanding throughout Asia, from Japan to China and all over Southeast Asia. Now Ailee will be taking her show on the road once again! This time around, however, the K-pop queen will be using cutting-edge augmented reality technology to bring her show to life in ways that have never been seen before. This concert will be on Nov.12th at 9 pm (KST) and you can get your ticket at Interpark and Lakus.

On May 30, 1989, Ailee was born. She developed her skills in both music and the arts, which would lead to her singing and performing in the K-Pop industry by February 9, 2012. On February 9, 2012, they officially released their R&B digital single Ailee’s iconic representative song “Heaven.” The singer has won many awards in her career and also a Best Female Vocalist She will soon present an XR concert for her fans, showcasing the opportunity to experience Ailee’s music using cutting-edge augmented reality techniques

Ailee, the acclaimed Korean-American sensation, will lead the way to a spectacular virtual concert during the campaign. VR and XR technology are merged together to provide our guests with the ultimate VR experience. This performance uses XR technology to create a more lively and diverse visual display, giving the impression that event supporters are actually sitting in the front row. XR encompasses augmented, virtual, and mixed realities, among other variations. It is common for pledgers to receive reward incentives based on the amount pledged.

K-pop fans across the world are in for a treat with Korean pop sensation, Ailee’s upcoming concert. Known as the undisputed K-pop queen, not only is she an amazing singer but her music video productions are some of the most visually stunning and immersive in the genre. To create an even more intimate experience with her fans, she will be presenting an XR concert that allows viewers to experience her music using cutting-edge augmented reality techniques. There are 20 winners selected for Ailee’s XR, which will be given away over the next few days through Nov. 11th.

Advertisement