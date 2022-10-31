Elon Musk Instructs Twitter Staff to Change Blue Subscription Service by Nov. 7 or Lose Their Job

Elon Musk has issued an ultimatum to his Twitter staff: update the Twitter Blue program or get fired.

In a new report from The Verge, Musk asked his employees to change the Twitter Blue program, which will introduce a pay-for-verification service.

Twitter Blue currently costs users $4.99 a month. The change for additional features the program offers would be changed to a new price of $19.99. Users that are currently verified would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark.

In addition, Musk told employees if it is not completed by Nov. 7, they will be fired.

The whole verification process is being revamped right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Less than a week as the leader of Twitter, Elon Musk will already have to do some restructuring of the organization. According to CNBC, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal who were based in San Francisco.

The Washington Post added Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal policy, trust, and safety, was also fired.

The deal was officially completed before the Friday deadline for a sum of $44 billion. The Delaware Chancery Court mandated the Friday deadline for closing the purchase in early October.

A collection of financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, agreed to lend Musk $12.5 billion earlier this year so that he could buy and take private Twitter.

Ahead of the deal closing, Musk showed up to Twitter HQ carrying a sink, creating a moment online he captioned, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Former President Donald Trump would hit Truth social and praise the Twitter acquisition.

“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,” Trump wrote.

There are currently no details if President Trump will return to the platform.