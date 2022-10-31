Goodwill Sends Out Memo Calling for Removal of All Yeezy Products

Kanye West’s items have been pulled from all across the country. The latest place you will be unable to buy Yeezy products is Goodwill.

In a memo to stores, Goodwill instructed the removal of all Yeezy items, citing his products should no longer be available to customers.

“As we strive to maintain the most up to date product information on Elevated Brands available to sell,” a memo read. “We are sensitive to current events and take action when designers and brands do not align with our Mission and RISE values.

“We are currently removing the sale of Adidas Yeezy brand products from all channels, Retail Stores, Boutiques, eCommerce and Outlets, as well as from out Elevated Brands tool.”