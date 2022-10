Jadakiss Says Everyone Needs To Pray for Kanye: ‘Let the Lord Work It Out’

Jadakiss isn’t ready to give up on Kanye West. TMZ cameras caught up with the Lox legend in New York City and offered prayers for the rapper.

“Everybody need to pray for Kanye and let the lord work it out,” Jadakiss said.

He added, “I think he should apologize to whoever he offended and let’s move on with the world. I’m always for the artist, some of them say and do dumb stuff, but I’m always for the artist.”

