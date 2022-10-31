Reunited and it feels so good.

Peacock released the official teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated original series, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, starring the 1999 Universal Pictures film’s original cast of Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard, Harold Perrineau, Sanaa Lathan, Melissa De Sousa, Monica Calhoun, Nia Long, and Morris Chestnut. The reunion marks a conclusion to the popular franchise that spawned two films with the previous installment, The Best Man Holiday, released November 2013.

The new series sees the gang reunite for a final chance at closure following the original plots intense revealations now that Hollywood is calling to make a motion picture based on the popular novel from Harper (Taye Diggs) that almost tore friendships apart. The series will address old worms, new issues, and closure while delivering the laughs from your favorite characters.

Read the series synopsis below:

Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

The series’s creator Malcolm D. Lee shares his thoughts on fans attraction to the successful group of friends and their relationships. “Fans of the franchise have consistently asked me (and the stellar cast) when are we going to tell them what’s happened with this group of friends? And what better way to do that than to give them what they want (and more) in a limited series,” said Lee. “Given the moment that we are in, this is the perfect time to revisit Harper, Lance, Murch, Quentin, Jordan, Robyn, Candace and Shelby and go on the wild, emotional, hilarious ride with them, as they deal with their own journeys through parenting, activism, old love, new love and the complexities of being Black in 21st Century America. It is now more than ever that the world is craving to see what I’ve worked my entire career to show: relatable, universal stories about black people and their humanity. It has always been my mission to make African-American stories mainstream. It is my life’s work to tell stories that include and elevate us. And I HOPE my legacy will be that I represented for us.”

The Best Man: The Final Chapters premieres December 22 on Peacock. Watch the teaser trailer above.