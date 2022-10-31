Ty Dolla $ign wants to see Russell Westbrook remain with the Lake Show. Ty Dolla was leaving Dash Radio when TMZ caught him, and he offered a defense to the Lakers’ struggling point guard.

“Don’t do that,” Ty Dolla $ign said in response to Westbrook’s criticism. “Some of us have ups and downs somedays. But there’s definitely going to be the ups again. Shoutout to my brother, Russ, man.”

He added, “Certain times we have fucking bad shots.”

After Ty Dolla’s statements, the Los Angeles Lakers are no longer winless. Behind a strong effort from Russell Westbrook, 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and a game-high +18, the Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets.

The 121-110 Sunday whites win for the Lakeshow is the first for Darvin Ham as head coach.

“Tonight, we needed to prove something to ourselves,” Ham said. “Not to the world. Not to the media. We had to prove it to ourselves, and I felt great about how we responded.”

The game was the second off the bench for Westbrook, which received praise from Lakers big man Anthony Davis.

“To be a player of his caliber and asked to come off the bench, that’s truly a guy doing whatever the team asks to get a win,” Davis said. “Sacrifice his starting position for the betterment of the team. He’s flourished in that role. That’s all we can ask for. I told him, ‘Just keep what you’re doing, man. Everything you’re doing is unbelievable.’ In the last two games, he just kind of been doing his thing. Proud of him.”

LeBron James added 26 points and eight assists, with Davis’ 23 points and 15 rebounds.

You can see highlights from the Lakers’ win below.

"We needed this [win] for our team, our spirits, our fans, our organization." – @AntDavis23 (23 points, 15 rebounds) speaks with @LakersReporter about #Lakers getting their first 'W' and dealing with his back injury. pic.twitter.com/kgw13EkANO — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 31, 2022