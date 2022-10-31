It’s that time of year again when our favorite celebs get into that Halloween spirit and dress as our favorite characters and personalities. Take a look at some of the best celebrity costumes from 2022, so far.
Janelle Monáe as the Diva from The Fifth Element
Saweetie as Mystique
Diddy as The Joker
Kelly Rowland as Cat Woman
Neicy Nash and Jessica Betts As Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Alicia Keys as BEERUS FROM DRAGON BALL Z
Toys Johnson, and family as The Adams Family
The West kids as Eazy-E, Aaliyah, Sade, and Snoop Dogg
Coi Leray as an Alien Superstar
Sky Jackson as Janet Jackson
Justine Skye As Bob Marley
Lala “Carnival”
Coco Jones as Isis from “Bring It On”
Lizzo as Marge Simpson
DOG and Halle Bailey as Avatars
Shenseea and Son as The Flintstones
Destiny Jones as Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s daughters Ru and Junie as Basquiat and Warhol
Megan The Stallions Hottieween Bash
Janelle Monáe And Megan Thee Stallion