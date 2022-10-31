The Best Halloween Costumes of 2022

The Best Halloween Costumes of 2022

It’s that time of year again when our favorite celebs get into that Halloween spirit and dress as our favorite characters and personalities. Take a look at some of the best celebrity costumes from 2022, so far.

Janelle Monáe as the Diva from The Fifth Element

Saweetie as Mystique

Diddy as The Joker

Kelly Rowland as Cat Woman

Neicy Nash and Jessica Betts As Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Alicia Keys as BEERUS FROM DRAGON BALL Z

Toys Johnson, and family as The Adams Family

The West kids as Eazy-E, Aaliyah, Sade, and Snoop Dogg

Coi Leray as an Alien Superstar

Sky Jackson as Janet Jackson

Justine Skye As Bob Marley

Lala “Carnival”

Coco Jones as Isis from “Bring It On”

Lizzo as Marge Simpson

DOG and Halle Bailey as Avatars

Shenseea and Son as The Flintstones

Destiny Jones as Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s daughters Ru and Junie as Basquiat and Warhol

Megan The Stallions Hottieween Bash

Megan Thee Stallion with Halle Bailey at Hottieween in Los Angeles tonight. pic.twitter.com/HyBXtIy39T — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) October 30, 2022

Janelle Monáe And Megan Thee Stallion