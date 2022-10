[WATCH] Jack Harlow Performs “First Class” and More on ‘Saturday Night Live’

The Jack Harlow star is continuing to rise. The Generation Now superstar hosted Saturday Night Live‘s Halloween episode and served as the musical guest.

During his time on stage as a performer, Harlow delivered a performance of “Lil Secret” and “First Class” in his opening performance. For his return to the stage, Harlow performed “State Fair.”

You can see Harlow’s performances below.

