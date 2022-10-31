Following the return of Rihanna to music with the single “Lift Me Up,” she doubled back with the official video.

he global icon, designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the top-selling digital singles artist of all time has made her return with the single “Lift Me Up,” a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and will be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler collaborated on the song. The song was produced by Göransson and was recorded in five different nations.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By, the upcoming soundtrack, will be released from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records starting November 4. Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan produced the soundtrack. Hollywood Records will release Ludwig Göransson’s Ludwig Göransson’s The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score on November 11.

You can hear the single below.