Ye Says He Hurt Black People: ‘I Know How It Feels To Have a Knee on My Neck Now’

Ye has apologized for his statements. While on hand in Los Angeles, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West was stopped by a crowd of people, where he offered an explanation for his recent statements.

“I had experiences where I felt like I was being teamed up on,” he says. “And I didn’t realize that term would be antisemitic. So I had a mediation with Adidas today and I think Adidas felt like cause everyone else was ganging up on me that they had the right to take my designs.”

He added, “I feel like this is God humbling me right now. Cause there’s two things that are happening. A lot of times when I would say ‘I am the richest Black man,’ it would be a defense that I would use for the mental health conversation.”

Kanye West would then address his George Floyd statements. “So I when said that and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. It hurt the Black people. So, I want to apologize because God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now. So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt.”

