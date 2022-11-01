Afrobeats star Davido is mourning the loss of his son, Ifeanyi. According to The Guardian, the Lagos State Police command has confirmed the death of the three-year-old boy, who Davido parented with his partner Chioma Rowland.

Ifeanyi drowned in a pool at Davido’s house in Banana Island, Lagos State. The Daily Mail states that Davido’s son was underwater for an extended amount of time before being transferred to the hospital.

Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin stated the investigation is open, and anyone believed to be a suspect will be arrested.

Advertisement

“Domestic staff at Davido’s home have been taken to the station to give their own account of what happened,” Hundeyin said. “I wouldn’t call that arrest yet.

“‘If after they all give their own account of what happened and after preliminary investigations, if anyone of them is found culpable, the person will now be placed under arrest.”

Davido and Chioma were reportedly not at home when the incident occurred.