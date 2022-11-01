Gucci Mane, Rich the Kid, Chance the Rapper, and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff

Following the news of the murder of Takeoff. Hip-Hop is delivering tributes to the legacy of the Migos rapper. Of those include Gucci Mane, who is often credited for discovering the trio.

“This broke my heart Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff,” wrote Gucci Mane on Instagram.

Additional reactions came from Chance the Rapper and Rich the Kid.

Father God,

We are but children. Even as men we are children, we are your kids. Please protect us, please guide us, please save us. Please give us the strength to go on, but give us the rest to rebuild. Place your hand on us to know we are not alone, hold us tight while we cry. – Chance the Rapper

“Today I lost more than a brother,” Rich the Kid wrote. “My twin my best friend everything, I don’t wanna believe it I can’t . The most humble person I know we used to share shoes & clothes before we made it with no problem! I miss you already you didn’t deserve that!! i can’t stop crying I love you so much bro forever.”

You can see additional messages below.

Damn takeoff 💔💔💔 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) November 1, 2022

The World just lost a REAL 1, I’m Fuckin devastated right now TAKE OFF is CULTURE 🤲🏽🤲🏽 CONDOLENCES to his Family 💔 — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) November 1, 2022