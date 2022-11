Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Images of Her Children on Halloween

Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Images of Her Children on Halloween

Celebrities are running wild with Halloween celebrations. In one of the cuter moments from the celebrations, Khloe Kardashian shared pictures of her son, who is taking part in his first Halloween.

According to PEOPLE, Kardashian had her son on July 28 via a surrogate. In an image, her son is held by her four-year-old daughter, True.

“Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” Khloé wrote alongside the image on Instagram.

Advertisement

You can see the image below.