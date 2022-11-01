Congress declared November, National Hip-Hop History month In 2021. The bill , co-sponsored by Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) under the leadership of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was created to recognize and celebrate Hip-Hops lasting influence on American culture. “Hip Hop is my life. Hip Hop saved my life. Hip Hop gave me knowledge of self. Hip Hop is who I am,” Congressman Bowman said in a statement in 2021. “The celebration of Hip Hop history and the study of it is essential to our democracy, our innovation, our voice, and who we are as human beings,” says Bowman. In addition to November being National Hip-Hop History Month, Aug. 11, 2021, was also designated as Hip Hop Celebration Day in honor of one of the first hip-hop DJ parties to take place on the same day in 1973. DJ Kool Herc hosted the “Back to School Jam” in the Bronx, New York. In celebration of National Hip Hop Month, The Source will honor the legends and the culture daily with our Today In Hip Hop History campaign all month to help educate, inspire, and acknowledge this iconic genre’s history.