Steve Nash’s run as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets has come to a close. ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski announced the decision, citing a mutual parting of ways.

“We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement Tuesday. “Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure. Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time.”

The Nets will enter a Tuesday (Nov. 1) matchup against the Chicago Bulls with assistant coach Jacque Vaughn as the head coach. The Nets are believed to inquire about hiring Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, former Jazz coach Quin Snyder and others about the vacancy.

