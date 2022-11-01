The Cincinnati Bengals offense did not show up to Monday Night Football. The Joe Burrow-led Bengals lost 32-13 to the Cleveland Browns, but the star quarterback did not let the absence of wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase stand as an excuse.

“Any time that guy goes down, it is going to have an effect, but we are a better offense than what we put out there tonight, even without him,” Burrow said. “There are no excuses for that.”

Burrow threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns in the game. As a part of his 35 pass attempts, Burrow also had an interception.

On the other side of the ball, Myles Garrett led a dominant performance for the Cleveland Browns who improved to 3-5 and gained ground in the AFC North.

“We put together two pretty good performances in a row,” Garrett said. “This one was big, showing up in the first half and keeping them under 17 points. That is what we look to do every game. This type of performance is something we need to stack on.”

Highlights from the game are available below.