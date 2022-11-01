Kiki Rice, one of the most accomplished players in the class of 2022, is the first NIL deal that Jordan Brand has signed. The 5’11” upcoming UCLA student joins a distinguished group of female athletes on the Jordan Brand.

“Being Jordan Brand’s first NIL athlete is an incredible milestone, and I think it’s a testament to the hard work I’ve put in and all the people around me who have helped me get to this point,” says Rice. “Signing with the Jordan Brand is another motivating factor for me to continue to work hard and achieve my goals.”

Leaders who have an impact both on and off the court make up the Jordan Brand family. Rice and Jordan Brand will work together to create gender equity in sports for young girls as one way to give back to Rice’s neighborhood.

