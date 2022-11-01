Tank Hits No. 1 on the R&B Charts for the Seventh Time With “Slow”

With “Slow,” which features J Valentine, Tank achieves his seventh #1 R&B radio single. As the two draw from the very core of R&B, they take listeners on a journey of seductive sounds, and musical bravery in this lust-filled song.

The song is also the third No. 1 success to appear on Tank’s tenth and final album, R&B Money, following “I Deserve” and “Can’t Let It Show.”

Additionally, “Slow” and R&B Money were nominated for the 2022 Soul Train Awards’ “Best Collaboration” and “Album of the Year” categories.

You can see the video for the hit below.