Tory Lanez was recently ordered to house arrest before the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial and was spotted coming out of the Corrective Solution facility in Los Angeles yesterday with all smiles.

Corrective Solution, where people under court supervision go for GPS, alcohol, and drug monitoring, is where Lanez had his ankle monitor attached yesterday(October 31). Despite the fact of being given a tighter leash, Lanez seemed to be in great spirits. His trial in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting is set to begin between Nov.ember 28 and December 8. Jury selection is scheduled for December 5.

Tory Lanez is charged with a felony count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle when the Texas rapper accused him of shooting her in the foot. He is facing up to 24 years in prison if convicted.

Lanez was recently relegated to house arrest by prosecutors after his altercation with singer August Alsina this summer. Even though no charges were filed regarding that situation, prosecutors argued he needed more stringent pre-trial conditions and that he was a threat to public safety due to violating the conditions of his bail.