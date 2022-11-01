Early social media reports stated Quavo was injured in the shooting that killed fellow Migos member Takeoff. Updated reports reveal that he was not wounded.

Updating our story. Takeoff from Migos is dead. Quavo was not shot. This is wild. Sending condolences to the family. — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) November 1, 2022

The shooting occurred at 810 Billards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. According to NBC Houston, Investigators confirmed both rappers were in attendance, along with 40 additional people.

The shooting occurred during a dice game. After an altercation began, the shooting followed, striking Takeoff near his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.