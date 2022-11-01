[WATCH] Diddy Squares Off With ‘Power’ Actor While In Joker Costume

Diddy donned the Heath Ledger version of the Joker in Dark Knight for his Halloween costume, however, Power actor Michael J. Ferguson wasn’t feeling Diddy’s vibes and the two almost took it to the physical as seen in the video footage below.

Ferguson, who plays “2-Bit” in 50 Cent’s Power series, called the Bad Boy mogul “p***y” before Mr. Combs invited Ferguson to a one-on-one, threatening to “bust yo sh*t.”

Eventually, Diddy diffused the situation and let the actor know who he was messing with. “Come here and give me a hug,” Diddy said to Ferguson before the two hugged it out. “You lucky, though, ni**a. I’m really ’bout that.”

