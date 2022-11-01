On Halloween night, Quavo and Takeoff of Migos dropped the visual premiere of “Messy” from their newly released Only Built For Infinity Links album, however, only hours after the video dropped, Takeoff was killed in Houston.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest member of Migos before dying in a dispute over a dice game in Houston on Halloween. He was only 28 years old. He and Quavo were in the midst of promoting their new album on the Quality Control/Motown imprint when tragedy struck.

Advertisement