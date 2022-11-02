Blac Chyna will not be facing any penalties for her role in an alleged assault that took place earlier this year. On Tuesday, the LAPD announced that “the case is no longer being investigated by detectives” and that all charges against Blac Chyna (real name Angela White) had been dropped.

The now-dismissed charges stem from an altercation that took place at a Los Angeles nightclub in which Black Chyna allegedly kicked her friend, Sequoya King, after she accused King of recording her on her phone. King denied the accusation and the two got into a heated argument, which reportedly escalated into a physical altercation.

King also alleges that Chyna took her phone and broke it.

The incident took place in May of 2022 shortly after Chyna lost her $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashians in which she accused the Kardashians of preventing her from adequately profiting from her role in their reality show.

As of Tuesday night, neither Chyna nor her accuser had made any sort of public statement regarding the matter.