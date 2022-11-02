A Happy Meal inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theaters on November 11, is available to fans today. Everybody has the opportunity to discover and celebrate their inner hero thanks to the new Happy Meal, which brings the world of Wakanda to life at dining establishments.

One of ten Black Panther: Wakanda Forever superhero toys, including fan favorites like Shuri and Okoye, as well as newcomers like Namor and Ironheart, is included with every Happy Meal. While supplies last, they will be offered for a brief period at participating restaurants around the country.

“The first Black Panther movie inspired a new generation of Marvel lovers – and that’s because of the powerful story it told, brought to life by an incredibly talented cast,” said Jennifer Healan, VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement at McDonald’s. “It set a whole new standard for representation on the big screen. And now, we’re excited to bring that experience to our restaurants and help fans see and celebrate their inner hero with this new Happy Meal – because seeing is believing.”

Advertisement

Through initiatives like Future 22, Spotlight Dorado, and Marcus Graham Project, as well as fan-favorite in-restaurant menu items like the new “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Happy Meal, McDonald’s is dedicated to amplifying the voices of the communities it serves.