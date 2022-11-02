The long wait for a Saweetie project appears to be coming to an end. Speaking with Rolling Stone, the “Tap in” rapper revealed that she will release two projects before 2023, The Single Life and the oft-teased Pretty B*tch Music.

“I’m excited to share what I went through,” Saweetie said. “I think as I was making it, I was more proud to be single. Because I realized that I was growing, I realized that I was elevating. And I realized that I was becoming a better woman.”

Recently Saweetie teamed with John Legend for the “All She Wanna Do” video. A group of dancers appears in the colorful video, which was directed by Christian Breslauer. They initially believe they are at an open casting call until Legend and Saweetie surprise them on location by revealing the audition is actually the official music video shoot for the song.

You can see the new video below.