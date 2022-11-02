The NFL was in a frenzy of trades ahead of the Tuesday afternoon NFL Trade deadline. Following the early movement of Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco and Roquan Smith to Baltimore. Bradley Chubb headlined a day of trades as he was moved to the Miami Dolphins.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos have exchanged outside linebacker Bradley Chubb for a package that includes the 2023 first-round pick that Miami obtained from the San Francisco 49ers last season. The Dolphins are also sending running back Chase Edmonds, a fourth-round pick in 2024, and a fifth-round pick to Denver in exchange for Chubb.

We have agreed to terms on a trade with the Denver Broncos for Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick, pending physicals. pic.twitter.com/ljhqFuX8vD — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 1, 2022

Help for Justin Fields in Chicago is on the way. ESPN’s Field Yates detailed the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a deal for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Adam Schefter says the Bears will offer a second-round pick in exchange.

Let’s cut to the Chase… this guy can ball 😏 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 1, 2022

We have agreed to terms to acquire @ChaseClaypool from the Steelers in exchange for a 2023 2nd round draft pick, pending physical.



Welcome to Chicago, Chase! 🐻⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 1, 2022

In a shocking divisional trade, the Detroit Lions sent stud tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. Along with Hockenson, the Vikings will receive a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick from the Lions, who will receive 2023 second-round and 2024 third-round picks.

Additional deals on deadline day include Jeff Wilson Jr. going to Miami from San Francisco, the Jacksonville Jaguars adding suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley, and the Buffalo Bills adding running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts.

You can read more about the movements of deadline day here.