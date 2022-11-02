In the summer, Kevin Durant reportedly wanted head coach Steve Nash fired. Now that the coach and Brooklyn Nets have parted ways, Durant revealed he “liked working with Steve.”

After a 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls, the first game after Nash’s departure, Durant stated the move was shocking, but it’s normal in the NBA.

“It’s about getting ready for the game tonight,” Durant said. “It’s a quick turn always in the league, especially during the season. You’ve got practice, games coming up, so you can’t think too much about it. It was on my mind for a little bit today.”

According to ESPN’s Nick Friedell, no players were consulted about the move, and Durant found out about Nash’s departure while watching ESPN before the game. Nash did not get the opportunity to address the team before he left.

“That’s just how it is in the league. So I liked working with Steve. I like working with the coaching staff. It was a roller coaster the last few years, but the core of it – basketball – is something we all love to do. So regardless of who the coach [is], regardless of the circumstances, you still got to come to work. So I enjoyed coming to work with Steve.”

ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski announced the decision to part ways with Nash was a mutual decision.

“We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement Tuesday. “Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure. Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time.”

The Nets are now believed to hire Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.