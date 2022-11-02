Tom Brady Opens up About Divorce and Football: ‘I’m Focused On Taking Care of My Family and Winning Football Games’

Tom Brady is talking about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen for the first time. Appearing on his Sirius XM show Lets Go!, Brady revealed he was “giving all you can to the team” while going through the divorce process.

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady said. “Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation, and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.

“So, that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

Brady would go on to talk about the “unique challenges” of the divorce, including it playing out in public. He would credit the power of his parents for carrying him through.

“I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well,” Brady added.

According to TMZ Sports, Bündchen filed for divorce in Florida last month and Brady did not contest the divorce.

Brady and Bündchen have already come to an agreement on property and child custody. The details of the arrangement will remain confidential. After the news broke, Tom Brady issued a statement on Instagram.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course painful, and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.” – Tom Brady

Gisele offered her own statement.

The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. – Gisele Bündchen

The divorce wraps up a relationship that dates back to 2006, leading to a 2009 marriage. Their union brought two children, Benjamin and Vivian. You can read both statements below.

