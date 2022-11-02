A video has surfaced online of Quavo getting into a heated argument during the dice game at the bowling alley just moments before the fatal shots were fired that killed his nephew Takeoff.

In the video which is credited to TMZ, Quavo can be seen having an obvious disagreement with someone else at the private party at the Houston bowling alley, saying, “Man, I don’t care about no basketball, bruh … Don’t play like that, bruh,” as Takeoff witness the exchange just feet away.

Moments later, a fight breaks out and at least ten shots were fired. Takeoff was killed while two other partygoers were injured. Boxing star Shakur Stevenson, who was standing next to Takeoff at the time of the shooting, took to Twitter yesterday, “R.I.P. Takeoff.”

R.I.P Takeoff 🙏🏾 — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) November 2, 2022

Sgt. Michael Arrington of the Houston Police Department called for witnesses to step up during a press conference on Tuesday, with the police report claiming 40 people attended the private party at the bowling alley.

“We’re looking for anything to help us from there,” he said. “We want to find justice for [Takeoff’s] family. They’re going through a lot right now. And the only thing that we can do is hope that y’all reach out and assist us in any way to lead to evidence that will help us to apprehend and get charges and arrest on the person responsible for the death of Takeoff.”