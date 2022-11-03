A Boogie wit da Hoodie will have a brand-new, unheard song on the NBA® 2K23 soundtrack before the release of his album, Me vs. Myself. The song is titled “Ballin’.”
Some of the most well-known musicians in the world now choose to showcase their newest tracks in-game before releasing it elsewhere, turning the NBA 2K soundtrack into a platform for discovering new songs and new artists.
With the inaugural installment of the NBA 2K Producer Series, which includes a beat by Grammy Award-winning producer BoogzDaBeast, Season 2 also encourages the community to display their own skills. While playing the game, users can record their own verses over the beat and post them to social media.
The Season 2 album for NBA 2K will soon include previously unheard songs from Connie Diamond Feat. Damian “Dame D.O.L.L.A.” Lillard and Dave East in addition to “Ballin.”