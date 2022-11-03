A Boogie wit da Hoodie will have a brand-new, unheard song on the NBA® 2K23 soundtrack before the release of his album, Me vs. Myself. The song is titled “Ballin’.”

Some of the most well-known musicians in the world now choose to showcase their newest tracks in-game before releasing it elsewhere, turning the NBA 2K soundtrack into a platform for discovering new songs and new artists.

With the inaugural installment of the NBA 2K Producer Series, which includes a beat by Grammy Award-winning producer BoogzDaBeast, Season 2 also encourages the community to display their own skills. While playing the game, users can record their own verses over the beat and post them to social media.

Advertisement

The Season 2 album for NBA 2K will soon include previously unheard songs from Connie Diamond Feat. Damian “Dame D.O.L.L.A.” Lillard and Dave East in addition to “Ballin.”