Baby Racks Dropped From Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records One Day After Signing For Comment About Takeoff’s Murder

If there was a record for the shortest label contract ever, it’s likely that Georgia-based rapper Baby Racks has broken that record.

Gucci Mane must’ve saw promise in Baby Racks, dropping a preluding single “Look Ma I Did It”, which appeared to bean opportunity heading in the right direction for Racks. On November 2, Racks was signed by Gucci Mane to his 1017 imprint but was dropped just a day later after making some discouraging remarks about Houston because it was the city where Migos member Takeoff was killed on Halloween night.

Once LeFlare got wind of the tweets sent by Racks regarding Houston, it was a swift termination.

