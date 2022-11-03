After creating the hottest culinary hip hop event of the year, Brooklyn’s own Chef Edward Brumfield is back with Chef Ed’s Mixtape Dinner Gala. Fusing top tier cuisine with hip hop performances including The Lox and Raekwon, Ed creates an experience a music foodie dreams of. The 5-star veteran chef has catered luncheons for the former first lady Michelle Obama and worked alongside legends including Chef Marcus Samuelsson, Chef Gordon Ramsey, and Iron Chef Jessie Schenker.

For his latest installment, Chef Ed’s Mixtape comes home to Brooklyn for a delectable experience. Take a journey through the golden hip hop eras with Chef Ed as he honors BK’s finest. Indulge in wine pairings by The Original Wine & Hip Hop’s own Jermaine Stone paired with Chef Ed’s culinary magic as he remixes hip hop’s classic lyrics into an exquisite five-course gala dining experience.

Black-tie optional and hosted by the Kulture Movement’s Shani Kulture from Hot 97, backed up by DJ Rob Dinero and special guest performances!

Chef Ed’s next mixtape dinner is Sat, November 12, 2022, 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM EST at Syndicated Bar Theater Kitchen 40 Bogart Street Brooklyn, NY 11206

Enjoy:

A glass of sparkling on the entry

VIP Entry

5 Course Dinner

Wine pairing

Premium Bottle Service

Musical performance

Live Music by PhearNone & Friends

Liquid Swords

corn soup, squid ink meringue , roasted swordfish, grilled corn, chili oil, mint

artist: Genius/GZA

album: Liquid Swords (1995)

song: Liquid Swords