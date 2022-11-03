Could the Washington Commanders soon have new ownership? The team’s co-owners, Dan and Tanya Snyder, have announced they have secured Bank of America to explore transacations of the team.

According to ESPN, the options range from a potential sale of the team to possibly adding minority investors.

“The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL,” the team said in the statement.

Alongside the sale is the investigation by Congress of Snyder for the workplace culture under his leadership. That invesitgation is coupled by one from the NFL for alleged sexual misconduct, which previously resulted in a $10 million fine for the team.