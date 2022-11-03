The return of the Dreamville Festival to Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 1 and 2, 2023, has been announced by J. Cole and his Dreamville crew. Dreamville fans who register for the official festival email or text newsletter at www.DreamvilleFest.com will also soon have access to a special ticket pre-sale.

The Dreamville Festival has grown to be the biggest music event in North Carolina, and one of the most well-liked artist-led music festivals in the world since Dreamville successfully brought the brand’s flagship music festival back to life last spring after a three-year hiatus.

80,000 people from all over the world, including visitors from all 50 U.S. states and more than a dozen foreign nations, were welcomed by the event’s organizers last year. They provided them with a range of family-friendly activities as well as local vendors, food trucks, and artisans from the greater Triangle area. The entire economic impact of Dreamville Festival 2022 on the neighborhood of Raleigh and Wake County was more than $6.7 million.

Next year’s event will once again unite locals and visitors to experience a weekend celebration that has been designed by Cole himself, with a continued focus on community, diversity, and inclusivity. Visitors to the festival can look forward to experiencing outstanding musical performances by some of Cole’s personal favorite musical collaborators and artists who are flying in from all over the world to play in his home state of North Carolina, as well as exploring the historic Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh’s largest city park.

“Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring,” said Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy. “Day ones, JID fans, Ari fans, music fans, everyone is welcome. Consider this your personal invite. Come through, you won’t want to miss Dreamville 2023.”