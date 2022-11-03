According to a report from TMZ, a California judge has issued a warrant for Chicago drill pioneer Chief Keef after he failed to appear for a court case related to a DUI.

The report says that Keef, whose real name is Keith Cozart, failed to show for his Wednesday court hearing, so a $10K bench warrant was issued by the judge. Legal problems have been building in the DUI case every since he caught the charge in June of last year, with an outstanding bench warrant for missing a court date.

When the cops ran his plates during a routine traffic stop last month, they discovered that Keef was driving on a suspended license, which is when they saw the warrant for the DUI case, in which he was arrested and released without bail.

Keef was scheduled to appear in court yesterday(November 2), but didn’t show, which in turn led to this new bench warrant.

Keef’s camp has yet to respond to the warrant being issued. TheSource.com will update this story as details develop.