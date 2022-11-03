In order to give grassroots non-profit organizations new opportunities to make an impact where it matters most in their communities and cities, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand have opened their third application cycle for Community Grants as part of a joint, 10-year, $100M commitment to the Black community.

The BCC Community Grant commitment is concentrated on funding and supporting groups and people working to ensure racial equality, social justice, and wider access to opportunities for education. Each Black Community Commitment (BCC) grantee organization will be chosen based on how well it aligns with one of the following four major pillars: Economic Justice, Education, Narrative Change, and Social Justice.

“By continuing to deliver on our commitment to the Black community, we can challenge the legacy of racism across this country,” said Jordan. “Through our Community Grants program, we’re focused on identifying and uplifting organizations that are committed to making real change at the local level.”

In order to encourage a wide range of community organizations to apply for these contributions, eligibility requirements were purposefully made straightforward. Application requirements include:

Be a U.S.-based non-profit organization with 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status that has been established in 2019 or prior

Have an annual operating budget between $100,000 to $3 million

Organizations must have a mission that aligns with at least one of our four key pillars: Economic Justice, Education, Narrative Change, and Social Justice

The core of Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand’s 10-year, $100 million Black Community Commitment is leading significant change that has a direct influence on the battle against systemic racism. Since the BCC’s announcement in June 2020, we have concentrated on two things: action and impact.

“We are committed to supporting the Black community and deepening our connections,” said Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand. “We want to advance the work of these incredible grassroots organizations that treat their communities like family. I’m proud that we have another opportunity to welcome them into our own Jordan Family.”

To learn more about the Black Community Commitment (BCC) – including access to the application, visit here.