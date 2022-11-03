Over 40 International Artists Are Featured on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever–Music From and Inspired By’ Soundtrack

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever–Music From and Inspired By soundtrack is slated to be released on Nov. 4 by Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records. It was produced by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan.

This week, the lead single from Rihanna, “Lift Me Up,” sets radio history in the United States by being the song with the most spins and listeners added in a single day.

Over 40 international artists recorded songs for The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By soundtrack in Lagos, Nigeria, Mexico City, London, and Los Angeles. Rihanna, Tems, Fireboy DML, OG DAYV Ft. Future, CKay Ft. PinkPantheress, E-40, and many other musicians are featured.

The soundtrack’s original songs and score were written and produced by Ludwig Göransson, who has won two Emmys, two Grammys, and an Oscar. He was particularly prepared to oversee all sections of the soundscape due to his significant experience working as a producer of musicians (Childish Gambino, Adele, Haim, Justin Timberlake), as well as scoring movies and TV shows (Black Panther, Creed, The Mandalorian).

Göransson spent over 2500 hours recording the score and soundtrack, citing, “the songs and score are one.”

From co-writing the lyrics for the Rihanna song “Lift Me Up” to suggesting Tems, a Nigerian singer/songwriter, perform a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” and bridging it with Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” for the movie’s instantly popular trailer, Coogler was heavily involved in the creation of the soundtrack for the movie.

Göransson said, “Ryan and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice. If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story. Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”

You can see the full tracklist below.

01. Lift Me Up Performed by Rihanna

02. Love & Loyalty (Believe) Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

03. Alone Performed by Burna Boy

04. No Woman No Cry Performed by Tems

05.Árboles Bajo El Mar Performed by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia

06. Con La Brisa Performed by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson

07. La Vida Performed by Snow Tha Product featuring E-40

08. Interlude Performed by Stormzy

09. Coming Back For You Performed by Fireboy DML

10. They Want It, But No Performed by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe

11. Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one Performed by ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik

12. Limoncello Performed by OG DAYV featuring Future

13. Anya Mmiri Performed by CKay featuring PinkPantheress

14. Wake Up Performed by Bloody Civilian featuring Rema

15. Pantera Performed by Alemán featuring Rema

16. Jele Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

17. Inframundo Performed by Blue Rojo

18. No Digas Mi Nombre Performed by calle x vida and Foudeqush

19. Mi Pueblo Performed by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot