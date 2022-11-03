Pharrell Williams announced today from his MIGHTY DREAM FORUM that his beloved SOMETHING IN THE WATER, a multi-day music festival, art experience, will return to his hometown of Virginia Beach from April 28 to April 30, 2023. Mayor Bobby Dyer, Council Member Aaron Rouse, City Manager Patrick Duhaney, and Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams were present for the announcement. SOMETHING IN THE WATER will keep up its mission to empower everyone, from young people to small business owners, by bringing communities together, celebrating diversity, and doing so.

“The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757 – among the people – has never wavered. If anything it has only intensified,” says Pharrell Williams. “College Beach Weekend continues every year and the city of Virginia Beach leaders have been eager to reconcile and move forward. The environment is finally optimized for return and the announcement will delight everyone – from HBCU students across the eastern USA to the hundreds of small businesses who will play a role in the festival to the cities within the region and neighborhoods that will serve as hosts. I need to come back home. There is a pervasive feeling by almost everyone that the festival belongs in Virginia Beach, and the time is right to bring it back.”

“It is exciting to be so close to the return of SOMETHING IN THE WATER in Virginia Beach,” says Mayor Bobby Dyer. “We sincerely appreciate Mr. Williams and his willingness to bring this marquee event back home!”

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Pharrell since 2019, and it means so much to me to have this opportunity to work with such a great person to bring this event back to his home in the Commonwealth of Virginia and specifically the City of Virginia Beach,” says Council Member Aaron Rouse.

Details and the whole lineup will be released soon. On November 5 at 12 PM ET, 3-Day passes will go on sale at www.somethinginthewater.com. Live Nation and IMGoing are the producers of SOMETHING IN THE WATER.

Virginia locals will be able to purchase tickets for April 28–30 at a special in-person “Locals Only” presale at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Box Office on Saturday, November 5 from 10AM to 5PM. While supplies last, passes can be purchased in person at the box office with a government-issued ID. For in-person purchases, there are no fees and a two (2) pass maximum per person.