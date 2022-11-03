In the wake of the murder of Migos member Takeoff, Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders has forbidden his players from leaving the team hotel while they are in Houston. The team will be in town for a game against Texas Southern on Saturday.

Takeoff was murdered in the early hours of Tuesday morning at a bowling alley in Houston. Speaking with his team, seen in a YouTube clip, Sanders stated the team’s family and friends would have to visit the hotel during their stay. He also warned the players that as they continue to grow, there will be some people they will have to leave behind.

“You’re not whoever you were a year ago, you’re not even who you’re going to be a year from now, which is a blessing,” Sanders said. ”But you can’t continuously do the things you’ve always done and expect to get the results. There’s gonna have to be a change.”

He added, “You cannot kick it with the same dudes you kicked it with. You cannot associate in the same realms that you associated with. You gon’ have to change if you expect change.”

You can hear the message from Coach Prime below.