Could the police be the answer to Hip-Hop’s murder problem? It could be if you ask Master P. The No Limit Records founder hit Instagram following the death of Takeoff and advocated for the use of police officers for an increased level of security.

“We gotta move different. Don’t be afraid to hire the police for detail to get you home,” Master P said. “It don’t make you no less of nothing. If you making millions of dollars, that’s the whole key to living and surviving and getting back home to your families.”

He added, “I’m calling up on everybody, all hip hop artists, in Houston and around the nation. We’ve got to police ourselves. We all need to stand together and make sure that nobody tears down that industry.”

You can hear it from Master P below. Do you agree with his sentiment?