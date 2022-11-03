The estate of Prodigy celebrated his 48th birthday on November 2, sharing a new visual, “Angel” featuring Faith Evans.

Prodigy, 1/2 of Mobb Deep sadly passed away in 2017 due to complications from sickle cell anemia. The rap icon’s estate had recently released the second installment of the trilogy- The Hegelian Dialectic, The Book Of Heroine in September along with “Walk It out” feat. DJ Premier as the second visual following “You Will See.”

“Angel” features powerhouse singer Faith Evans, one of the greatest voices in R&B. Her graceful vocals add to the emotional songs chorus and cements that R&B is not dead to listeners worldwide.

“Prodigy was one of my favorite Hip Hop artists,“ Faith explained. “More than that, he was a really cool dude. It was my pleasure to be on “Angel” for his Book of Heroine album.

In addition to Faith Evans, The Book Of Heroine boasts guest appearances by a fleet of legendary artists and producers who came in support of Prodigy’s family to add their incredibly valuable input to the full length project under the A&R guidance of Londell McMillan, manager of the Estate.

DJ Premier, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Scratch, Chinky, Big Noyd and Remy Ma are among the artists who lended bars to create a memorable moment for not only Hip Hop but also a celebration of Prodigy’s life and legacy.

Among the producers that had been selected by Prodigy himself for this album, is his son T’Shaka “Bando Red” Johnson who produced two tracks.

The third and final installment of the trilogy, The Book Of The Dead is set to be released in 2023, following a new album by Mobb Deep. Havoc is currently overseeing the highly anticipated long awaited project.

Check out the new visual from Prodigy “Angel” Feat. Faith Evans below.

Stream The Hegelian Dialectic, The Book Of Heroine

