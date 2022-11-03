[WATCH] Tyler James Williams Freestyles over GloRilla’s “F.N.F.” And “Tomorrow 2” On SiriusXM’s ‘Sway in the Morning’

Tyler James Williams joins SiriusXM’s Sway In The Morning to discuss the second season of his sitcom Abbott Elementary.

During his session, Williams shocks hosts Sway Calloway and Heather B with a freestyle over GloRilla’s “F.N.F” and “Tomorrow 2.”

Williams is of course known for his role as Chris on the millennial hit sitcom Everybody Hates Chris alongside Tichina Arnold and Terry Crews. Who knew the boy had bars?

Sway Calloway hosts Sway in the Morning alongside co-hosts Heather B and Tracy G on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 weekdays at 8:00 am ET.