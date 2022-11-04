What I Didn’t Tell You, the debut EP by rising R&B singer Coco Jones, who also stars in Peacock’s smash hit Bel-Air, is released today via High Standardz / Def Jam Recordings.

“What I Didn’t Tell You is all about the stories that happen off camera,” said Coco Jones. “This project will hopefully share my real life experiences with my fans and show them that I’m just like them. Sometimes people see me as the characters I play, but these stories are my own script.”

This week, Coco debuted a seductive new music video, “ICU.”

“’ICU’ is about the push and pull of being in a relationship where the circumstances have changed,” Jones said. “Growing in our career and personal goals, but growing apart at the same time.”

You can hear “ICU” and the full EP below.