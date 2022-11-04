Ahead of the release of the Her Loss album, Drake made his return to SiriusXM for his Table for One show. To kick off the episode, Drake paid his respects to Takeoff.

“Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC, to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff—a guy that I knew for a long, long time. I’m sure people know how we started, of course, with ‘Versace.’ And from there, you know, we formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family. So, our deepest condolences—tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much.”

You can hear the full comments from Drake below.

Drake Speaking About The Tragic Passing Of Takeoff💔 pic.twitter.com/AxBsEFl0jL — Rap301 (@Rap301_) November 4, 2022

During their careers, Drake and Migos often crossed. The Toronto rapper appears on Migos’ debut smash single “Versace,” collaborated on various bangers, including “Walk It Talk It,” and even toured together on the 2018 tour Aubrey & The Three Migos. Each of those moments and more were highlighted in Drake’s Instagram story after Takeoff’s death.

Advertisement

On his profile, posting an image of the two on stage together, Drake wrote a personal message.