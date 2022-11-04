Rap-a-Lot Records founder J. Prince released a statement after the death of Takeoff this week. Written on Instagram, Prince states, “This shouldn’t have happened. This shouldn’t have ever happened in our city.”

“The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul @yrntakeoff. To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and a God loving human being. Grief is the price of love; a bill people from across the globe are paying right now as we mourn this loss. I’ve been knowing Takeoff, Quavo and Offset for many years and there has been nothing but mutual love for one another and that ain’t going to ever change where we are concerned. This shouldn’t have happened. This shouldnt have ever happened in our city. This shouldn’t have been recorded, and this damn sure shouldn’t be circulating across social media for family, friends and fans to see. As I write this I’m angry about the lack of love and respect we have for one another as a race which keeps bringing us back to the same tragic place of black on black killing.” – J. Prince

