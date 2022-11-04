JAY-Z and Jeff Bezos Are Rumored to Team as Potential Buyers of Washington Commanders

JAY-Z and Jeff Bezos are rumored to team together in purchasing the Washington Commanders.

According to TMZ, Hov has long had an interest in purchasing the team but would need a partner. Bezos also has an interest in the team and has ties to the area as he is the owner of The Washington Post. There is also the deal between Prime Video and the NFL.

Additional prospective buyers include Byron Allen and Robert Griffin III.

On Wednesday, the team’s co-owners, Dan and Tanya Snyder announced they have secured Bank of America to explore transactions of the team.

According to ESPN, the options range from a potential sale of the team to possibly adding minority investors.

“The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL,” the team said in the statement.

Alongside the sale is the investigation by Congress of Snyder for the workplace culture under his leadership. That investigation is coupled with one from the NFL for alleged sexual misconduct, which previously resulted in a $10 million fine for the team.

