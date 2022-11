It appears Future is ready to call Miami home. The Freebandz rapper has just dropped $16.3 million on a new mansion on Allison Island in Miami Beach.

The new home is 8,997 square feet, has 7 bedrooms, and has a wrap-around balcony that is accessed from the bedroom.

The home has waterfront views, and the master bedroom has a full wet bar and wine fridge.

Advertisement

For play outside, the home has a pool, spa, and a parking space for a yacht.

You can see images from the home below.