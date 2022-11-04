Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss is now available. In the album, Drake spits a bar that caught the ear of Hip-hop and Megan Thee Stallion as it alludes to the Houston Hottie’s shooting, allegedly at the hands of Tory Lanez.
On the single “Circo Loco,” Drake raps:
“This b*tch lie ‘bout getting shots but she still a stallion”– Drake on “Circo Loco”
In 2020, Lanez allegedly shot Thee Stallion after leaving a Hollywood house party. The two are due in court later this month.
Seeing or hearing the bar, Thee Stallion hit Twitter with a message.
“Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas!” Megan tweeted. “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her”
Additional messages are available below.
The “Circo Loco” single can be heard below.