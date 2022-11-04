Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss is now available. In the album, Drake spits a bar that caught the ear of Hip-hop and Megan Thee Stallion as it alludes to the Houston Hottie’s shooting, allegedly at the hands of Tory Lanez.

On the single “Circo Loco,” Drake raps:

“This b*tch lie ‘bout getting shots but she still a stallion” – Drake on “Circo Loco”

In 2020, Lanez allegedly shot Thee Stallion after leaving a Hollywood house party. The two are due in court later this month.

Seeing or hearing the bar, Thee Stallion hit Twitter with a message.

Seeing or hearing the bar, Thee Stallion hit Twitter with a message.

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Additional messages are available below.

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

A stallion is slang for a TALL THICK WOMAN https://t.co/HQr2mT6vR3 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool fuck it bye — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

The “Circo Loco” single can be heard below.